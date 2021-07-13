Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Invests $12.44 Million in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRWU)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRWU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,438,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition in the first quarter worth $199,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition in the first quarter worth $299,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition in the first quarter worth $991,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition in the first quarter worth $498,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition in the first quarter worth $7,616,000.

Get Arrowroot Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Arrowroot Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $10.05. The stock had a trading volume of 88,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,948. Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99.

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowroot Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowroot Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.