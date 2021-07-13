Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Invests $12.73 Million in Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,727,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned 6.03% of Ventoux CCM Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $177,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $231,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $490,000. Omni Partners LLP purchased a new position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $597,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $738,000. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VTAQ remained flat at $$9.91 during trading hours on Tuesday. 2 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,058. Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $10.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.93.

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

