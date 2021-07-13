Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Invests $15.49 Million in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 439,733 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $15,492,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned approximately 1.24% of Model N at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Model N in the first quarter valued at $395,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Model N during the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Model N by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Model N by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Model N by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 8,688 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Model N has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

In other news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $502,988.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,015,604.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $201,601.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 157,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,087,766.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,964 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,408 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MODN traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.99. The stock had a trading volume of 282 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,445. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.94. Model N, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $48.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.60% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $48.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Model N, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

