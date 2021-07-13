Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Invests $18.79 Million in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 714,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,785,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Evoqua Water Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AQUA. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $3,945,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $6,083,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 140,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 19,832 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,313,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,536,000 after purchasing an additional 154,752 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 910,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,940,000 after purchasing an additional 74,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AQUA traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.22. 1,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 880,732. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.85 and a 12 month high of $34.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 53.72 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.41.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $346.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Evoqua Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martin Lamb sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $300,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,489,219 over the last quarter. 4.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AQUA. Raymond James lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Evoqua Water Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.11.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

