Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Makes New $12.73 Million Investment in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,299,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,727,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,149,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $3,379,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $899,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $489,000.

Shares of NASDAQ COOL traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,459. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.49 and a 52 week high of $10.52.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

