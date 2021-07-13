Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Makes New $21.96 Million Investment in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 235,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,960,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned 0.90% of Magellan Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 0.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Magellan Health by 13.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Magellan Health by 0.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Magellan Health by 2.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Magellan Health by 8.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magellan Health alerts:

NASDAQ:MGLN traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.32. The stock had a trading volume of 426 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,969. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.22. Magellan Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.35 and a twelve month high of $95.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.67. Magellan Health had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.