Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,112,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned approximately 2.44% of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $1,270,000. Omni Partners LLP bought a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $2,649,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $493,000. Governors Lane LP purchased a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $8,721,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $1,072,000. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Shares of CTAQ stock remained flat at $$9.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,605. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.73.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.