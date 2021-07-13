Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Purchases 114,901 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 92.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 239,470 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,901 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned about 0.68% of Synaptics worth $32,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Synaptics by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Synaptics by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.41. 3,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,985. Synaptics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $63.63 and a twelve month high of $158.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.22.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.06 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $136,636.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total value of $214,478.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,634,552.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SYNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Synaptics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Synaptics from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Summit Insights downgraded Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.23.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

