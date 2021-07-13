Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Purchases 239,700 Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 79.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 542,927 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 239,700 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned about 1.72% of HealthStream worth $12,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in HealthStream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,082,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in HealthStream by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 5,945 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in HealthStream by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 238,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after buying an additional 84,646 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in HealthStream by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 468,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,238,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in HealthStream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $452,000. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Frist, Jr. bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $223,380.00. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HSTM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. HealthStream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

HSTM traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.99. 201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,638. The company has a market cap of $883.08 million, a PE ratio of 95.55 and a beta of 0.32. HealthStream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $28.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.63.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.07 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share.

HealthStream Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

