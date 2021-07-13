Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,068,894 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 350,886 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned 2.90% of Sierra Wireless worth $19,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Sierra Wireless by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Sierra Wireless by 9,983.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,260 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 7,188 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless during the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on SWIR shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on Sierra Wireless in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on Sierra Wireless from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

Shares of SWIR stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.97. The company had a trading volume of 4,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.33. The firm has a market cap of $703.41 million, a P/E ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 2.25. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $22.22.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $108.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.46 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 16.03% and a negative net margin of 11.63%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

