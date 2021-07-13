Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Sells 136,676 Shares of Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 333,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 136,676 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned about 2.85% of Vectrus worth $17,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Vectrus by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vectrus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vectrus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vectrus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Vectrus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. 90.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VEC stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.67. 59,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,531. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $535.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.29. Vectrus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.83 and a 1-year high of $60.32.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.46. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $434.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.95 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vectrus, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 26th.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

