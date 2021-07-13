Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Sells 50,509 Shares of Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 611,190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 50,509 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned approximately 9.28% of Hurco Companies worth $21,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 22.5% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 189,194 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,679,000 after acquiring an additional 34,727 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 54.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Hurco Companies during the first quarter worth $373,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,843 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hurco Companies stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.03. 20,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,931. Hurco Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.15 and a twelve month high of $38.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.79. The stock has a market cap of $224.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%.

Hurco Companies Company Profile

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company's principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical machining centers and turning centers.

