Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Sells 658,537 Shares of Yucaipa Acquisition Co. (NYSE:YAC)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. cut its position in Yucaipa Acquisition Co. (NYSE:YAC) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,283,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658,537 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned about 3.72% of Yucaipa Acquisition worth $12,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,240,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yucaipa Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,114,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Yucaipa Acquisition by 89.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 192,519 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its stake in Yucaipa Acquisition by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,694,000 after buying an additional 155,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 286,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 110,127 shares during the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE YAC remained flat at $$9.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 43,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,963. Yucaipa Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $11.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.84.

Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

