Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Takes $12.35 Million Position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (OTCMKTS:DISAU)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (OTCMKTS:DISAU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,350,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DISAU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the first quarter valued at $144,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter worth $299,000.

Shares of DISAU remained flat at $$9.97 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,381. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.97. Disruptive Acquisition Co. I has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $10.20.

Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

