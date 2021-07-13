Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. decreased its position in East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,264,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,227 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned approximately 2.93% of East Resources Acquisition worth $12,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in East Resources Acquisition by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in East Resources Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in East Resources Acquisition by 158.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 31,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 18,992 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of East Resources Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of East Resources Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. Institutional investors own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ERES remained flat at $$9.78 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 649 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,003. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.79. East Resources Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $10.73.

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. East Resources Acquisition Company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

