Polar Capital Holdings Plc Has $35.49 Million Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lessened its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned about 0.07% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $35,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on REGN. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Benchmark increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $590.00 to $636.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $653.47.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $574.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,454. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.19. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.00 and a 1 year high of $664.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $526.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 43.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total value of $52,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,422,643.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total value of $495,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,940,173.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,682 shares of company stock valued at $46,831,512. Company insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.