Polar Capital Holdings Plc Makes New Investment in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 185,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,451,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned about 0.06% of Snowflake as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 0.3% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.78, for a total transaction of $7,090,909.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,007,033.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 61,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.80, for a total transaction of $14,530,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 740,146 shares of company stock valued at $179,821,151. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNOW. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.26.

Snowflake stock traded up $3.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $270.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,106,423. The company has a market capitalization of $80.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $235.20. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.71 and a twelve month high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

