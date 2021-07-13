Polar Capital Holdings Plc Raises Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,778 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Anthem were worth $37,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 141.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Anthem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $399.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Truist raised their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.95.

Shares of ANTM stock traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $398.78. 8,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,094,386. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $388.69. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.10 and a 12-month high of $406.00. The firm has a market cap of $97.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

In related news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total transaction of $520,610.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,766,065.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,233. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

