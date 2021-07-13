PolarityTE, Inc. (NYSE:PTE) Director Peter A. Cohen Purchases 265,000 Shares

PolarityTE, Inc. (NYSE:PTE) Director Peter A. Cohen purchased 265,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.98 per share, with a total value of $259,700.00.

Shares of NYSE:PTE remained flat at $$0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 508,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,161,318. PolarityTE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2.38.

Get PolarityTE alerts:

PolarityTE Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Regenerative Medicine Products and Contract Services.

See Also: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for PolarityTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolarityTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.