Polis (POLIS) Trading 7.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. Polis has a total market capitalization of $831,174.46 and $361.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Polis has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Polis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0845 or 0.00000261 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Polis alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001346 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00007942 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $452.40 or 0.01396267 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00009226 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 44.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Polis Coin Profile

POLIS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Polis is polispay.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.