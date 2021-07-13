Polkadot Hits Market Capitalization of $13.95 Billion (DOT)

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. Polkadot has a market cap of $13.95 billion and $695.80 million worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkadot coin can currently be purchased for approximately $14.31 or 0.00043938 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Polkadot has traded 9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.08 or 0.00110751 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.94 or 0.00159470 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,565.95 or 0.99976972 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $313.66 or 0.00962940 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Polkadot Profile

Polkadot’s genesis date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,090,648,529 coins and its circulating supply is 974,924,373 coins. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polkadot’s official message board is medium.com/polkadot-network . The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network . The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Polkadot Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadot should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkadot using one of the exchanges listed above.

