Polkastarter (POLS) Tops One Day Volume of $8.86 Million

Polkastarter (CURRENCY:POLS) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 13th. One Polkastarter coin can currently be purchased for about $1.04 or 0.00003175 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Polkastarter has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar. Polkastarter has a total market cap of $75.09 million and $8.86 million worth of Polkastarter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Polkastarter alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00051438 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00016095 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $270.80 or 0.00826624 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000390 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005328 BTC.

Polkastarter Coin Profile

Polkastarter is a coin. Polkastarter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,202,582 coins. The official website for Polkastarter is www.polkastarter.com/token . Polkastarter’s official Twitter account is @polkastarter and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “POLS token holders will be able to vote on product features, token utility, types of auctions and even decide which projects get to be featured by Polkastarter. Transaction fees will be paid in POLS. “

Polkastarter Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkastarter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkastarter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkastarter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polkastarter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkastarter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.