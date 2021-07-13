PolkaWar Trading Up 19.4% Over Last 7 Days (PWAR)

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. One PolkaWar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0636 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular exchanges. PolkaWar has a market cap of $413,301.29 and approximately $89,711.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PolkaWar has traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00043427 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.15 or 0.00117156 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.50 or 0.00155085 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,542.64 or 0.99933643 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.39 or 0.00957072 BTC.

PolkaWar’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,500,000 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaWar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolkaWar using one of the exchanges listed above.

