PolypuX (PUX) Price Tops $0.0009 on Exchanges

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 13th. One PolypuX coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PolypuX has a total market capitalization of $37,987.30 and approximately $39,570.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PolypuX has traded 48.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00044087 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00114674 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.98 or 0.00158794 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,782.14 or 1.00148530 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.69 or 0.00958307 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002820 BTC.

About PolypuX

PolypuX was first traded on April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex . PolypuX’s official website is www.polypux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “pukkamex is a crypto trading platform offering leverage up to 100x. pukkamex's copy trading feature allows users to copy top traders from the leader board in return for a percentage share of the profit they made. pukkamex also supports multiple languages including Arabic and English and offers a wide range of derivatives for day traders, investors and hedgers. And last but definitely not least, pukkamex shares 25% of its gross revenue that is distributed to PUX holders every Sunday at 12:00 GMT via smart contract. Visit www.pukkamex.com to learn more. “

PolypuX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolypuX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolypuX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolypuX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

