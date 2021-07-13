PolySwarm (NCT) Price Hits $0.0043 on Exchanges

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. PolySwarm has a total market capitalization of $6.67 million and $12,201.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. One PolySwarm coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00051746 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00016224 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.31 or 0.00838197 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000394 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005354 BTC.

PolySwarm Coin Profile

NCT is a coin. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 coins. PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/polyswarm . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

