Portion Price Reaches $0.0129 on Top Exchanges (PRT)

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. Portion has a total market cap of $2.82 million and approximately $14,065.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Portion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0129 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Portion has traded 23% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Portion

Portion (PRT) is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 218,358,830 coins. Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

Buying and Selling Portion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Portion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Portion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

