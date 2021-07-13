Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 32,624 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 608,829 shares.The stock last traded at $41.96 and had previously closed at $41.96.

POSH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Poshmark from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Poshmark from $85.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Poshmark from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.30.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $80.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.97 million. The firm’s revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.88) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Poshmark news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 4,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $216,986.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,535,700.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Manish Chandra sold 3,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $144,716.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,315 shares of company stock worth $629,287.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the first quarter worth about $53,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the first quarter worth about $135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Poshmark in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Poshmark during the 1st quarter worth $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

About Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH)

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

