Poshmark (NYSE:POSH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NYSE:POSH) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 32,624 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 768,229 shares.The stock last traded at $41.96 and had previously closed at $41.96.

In other news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 4,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $216,986.56. Also, CFO Anan Kashyap sold 6,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $267,584.52.

Poshmark Company Profile (NYSE:POSH)

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

