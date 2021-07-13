Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 55.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,030 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Post were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Post by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,061,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,153,000 after acquiring an additional 27,291 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Post by 3.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,626,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,445,000 after acquiring an additional 121,939 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Post by 2.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,970,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,341,000 after acquiring an additional 39,190 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Post by 11.4% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,859,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,540,000 after buying an additional 190,414 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Post by 10.7% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,479,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,459,000 after buying an additional 143,211 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on POST shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Post has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

NYSE:POST opened at $109.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.10. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.38 and a 12-month high of $117.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Post had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

