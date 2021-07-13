Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Short Interest Up 2,584.8% in June

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 281,900 shares, an increase of 2,584.8% from the June 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Postal Realty Trust by 129.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 72.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PSTL traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $18.48. 52,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,338. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.83. The company has a market capitalization of $246.28 million, a P/E ratio of -923.54 and a beta of 0.46. Postal Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $21.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PSTL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

