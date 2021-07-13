Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $26.56

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.56 and traded as high as $41.41. Power REIT shares last traded at $41.41, with a volume of 10,061 shares changing hands.

Separately, Aegis started coverage on Power REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $136.61 million, a PE ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 48.46 and a quick ratio of 48.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.56.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Power REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Power REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Power REIT by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Power REIT by 211.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Power REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $389,000. 26.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Power REIT Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:PW)

Power REIT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation. Power REIT is actively seeking to expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture.

