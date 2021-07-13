PowerPool Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2.15 Million (CVP)

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. During the last seven days, PowerPool has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. One PowerPool coin can currently be purchased for about $0.94 or 0.00002962 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PowerPool has a market cap of $30.61 million and $2.15 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00050776 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00015062 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.57 or 0.00812726 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000393 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005509 BTC.

PowerPool Coin Profile

CVP is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,485,120 coins. PowerPool’s official website is powerpool.finance . PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp . The official message board for PowerPool is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

PowerPool Coin Trading

