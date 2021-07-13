PowerTrade Fuel Price Down 21.5% Over Last Week (PTF)

PowerTrade Fuel (CURRENCY:PTF) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. One PowerTrade Fuel coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000818 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PowerTrade Fuel has traded down 21.5% against the dollar. PowerTrade Fuel has a total market capitalization of $6.19 million and approximately $110,280.00 worth of PowerTrade Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About PowerTrade Fuel

PTF is a coin. It launched on September 23rd, 2020. PowerTrade Fuel’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,311,586 coins. PowerTrade Fuel’s official website is power.trade . PowerTrade Fuel’s official Twitter account is @PowerTradeHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PowerTrade believes that the users' trading platform should be as mobile and dynamic as they are. That’s why PoerTrade is offering a mobile-first trading experience that’s designed to be simple, fast, and focused on the users' success. “

PowerTrade Fuel Coin Trading

