Precigen, Inc. (NYSE:PGEN) CFO David M. Obstler Sells 5,000 Shares

Precigen, Inc. (NYSE:PGEN) CFO David M. Obstler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.26, for a total transaction of $426,300.00.

Shares of PGEN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.07. The stock had a trading volume of 990,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,456. Precigen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $11.10.

Get Precigen alerts:

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.