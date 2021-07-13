Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Director John M. Cannon Purchases 2,675 Shares

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Director John M. Cannon purchased 2,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $24,824.00.

APTS stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,810. The stock has a market cap of $508.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $11.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.04.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.97). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. On average, research analysts forecast that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.42%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 444,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,288,000 after buying an additional 49,847 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 70,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 24,865 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 10,245 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,783,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,264,000 after buying an additional 259,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 7,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

