Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NYSE:PRLD) Major Shareholder Sells $1,050,720.00 in Stock

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NYSE:PRLD) major shareholder Terren S. Peizer sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $1,050,720.00. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of NYSE:PRLD traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.92. The company had a trading volume of 88,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,958. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $23.69 and a fifty-two week high of $95.38.
Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile
Recommended Story: Profit Margin
Receive News & Ratings for Prelude Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prelude Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.