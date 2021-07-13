Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NYSE:PRLD) Major Shareholder Sells $1,050,720.00 in Stock

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NYSE:PRLD) major shareholder Terren S. Peizer sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $1,050,720.00. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:PRLD traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.92. The company had a trading volume of 88,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,958. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $23.69 and a fifty-two week high of $95.38.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

