Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) Hits New 52-Week High at $5.00

Shares of Premier Oil plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.00 and last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 277 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Investec downgraded Premier Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on Premier Oil in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Premier Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.25.

The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.42.

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, its proved and probable reserves (2P) were 175 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P and estimated contingent resources were 847 mmboe.

