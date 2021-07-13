Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.18

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.18 and traded as high as $4.40. Pressure BioSciences shares last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 81,679 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $22.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.18.

Get Pressure BioSciences alerts:

Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter.

Pressure BioSciences, Inc develops and sells pressure-based platform solutions in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia. Its pressure cycling technology (PCT) technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, including cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Pressure BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pressure BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.