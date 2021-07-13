Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 109,840 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,344,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 109,840 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 6.57% of Etsy worth $1,682,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Etsy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Etsy in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

In other news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.77, for a total value of $2,710,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,913,715.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total value of $159,800.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,466.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,613 shares of company stock worth $10,035,631. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Etsy from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Etsy in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. decreased their target price on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.52.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $194.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.38. The firm has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.04, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.57. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.50 and a fifty-two week high of $251.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $550.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.56 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.44% and a net margin of 23.46%. Analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.