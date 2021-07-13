Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 1,417,008 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,957,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,417,008 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.63% of Medtronic worth $2,593,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,188,177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,857,346,000 after purchasing an additional 151,977 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,431,672 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,524,680,000 after purchasing an additional 401,564 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,733,123,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,070,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,544,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735,614 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Medtronic by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,560,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,354,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock opened at $128.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $172.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.20, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $91.04 and a twelve month high of $132.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.61.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%.

In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $1,440,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,236,241 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. increased their target price on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.33.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

