Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 37.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,100,053 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,938,309 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.61% of Micron Technology worth $1,596,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 401,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,450,000 after buying an additional 5,029 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 588,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,903,000 after buying an additional 116,800 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,626,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $143,454,000 after buying an additional 31,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 81,095 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,153,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Summit Insights cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Cascend Securities lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.61.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $725,707.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,604,468.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $397,025.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,488,313.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,188 shares of company stock valued at $14,381,639. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MU opened at $79.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company has a market cap of $89.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.10. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

