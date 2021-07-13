Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 35.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,060,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,389,746 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 10.92% of Avery Dennison worth $1,663,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 100,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,399,000 after buying an additional 9,461 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 374.1% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 13,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after buying an additional 9,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

AVY stock opened at $210.43 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.72. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $111.44 and a 12 month high of $226.19.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 46.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

AVY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $227.00 price target (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.45.

In related news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.11, for a total value of $316,259.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,302,357.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

