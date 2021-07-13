Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.59 Billion Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,798,659 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 834,479 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 4.61% of MSCI worth $1,592,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

MSCI stock opened at $559.95 on Tuesday. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $336.03 and a 52 week high of $563.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $493.13. The company has a market cap of $46.15 billion, a PE ratio of 72.25 and a beta of 0.97.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.34 million. MSCI had a net margin of 37.02% and a negative return on equity of 173.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.85%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $515.00.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.81, for a total value of $1,359,525.00. Insiders sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $3,729,450 in the last ninety days. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

