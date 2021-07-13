Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.63 Billion Stock Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,349,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,313 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 10.98% of The Boston Beer worth $1,628,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Boston Beer by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,433,000 after acquiring an additional 192,586 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in The Boston Beer by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 349,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,708,000 after acquiring an additional 53,787 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 207,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,117,000 after purchasing an additional 46,810 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 297.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,663,000 after purchasing an additional 72,731 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $979.41 on Tuesday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $583.97 and a 1-year high of $1,349.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.30 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,040.66.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The Boston Beer’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 24.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners raised their price target on The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Boston Beer in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,340.00 price objective on the stock. lowered their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,280.00 to $1,074.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,261.47.

In other news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,101.07, for a total transaction of $2,752,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 47,500 shares of company stock worth $49,389,925 in the last three months. 24.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

