Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 701,813 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,828,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 701,813 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 12.57% of Equitable worth $1,755,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Equitable by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,319,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,310 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at $715,679,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Equitable by 2.0% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 20,053,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,151,000 after acquiring an additional 386,438 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Equitable by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 18,013,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Equitable by 15,007.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,612,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

EQH stock opened at $29.82 on Tuesday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $35.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.71. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.67.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 14.43%.

EQH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

