Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,201,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,386,012 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 3.14% of Marriott International worth $1,510,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 58.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MAR opened at $141.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.30 and a 12-month high of $159.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.60.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 57.49%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Marriott International news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,992.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.12.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

