Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 1,123,347 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,228,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,123,347 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 11.29% of Catalent worth $2,024,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Catalent by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Catalent by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Catalent by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 114,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,250,000 after acquiring an additional 10,787 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the first quarter valued at about $2,065,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the first quarter valued at about $1,912,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalent alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.78.

CTLT stock opened at $113.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.61. The company has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.43. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.28 and a 1-year high of $127.68.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.28 million. Catalent had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 13.88%. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $309,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.