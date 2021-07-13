Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 1,874,856 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,362,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,874,856 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.58% of Johnson & Johnson worth $2,524,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. 66.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.70.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $168.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.19. The stock has a market cap of $443.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

