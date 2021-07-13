Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 4,224,334 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,772,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,224,334 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 2.40% of Prologis worth $1,883,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its holdings in Prologis by 3.2% during the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Prologis by 140.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,186,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,740,000 after acquiring an additional 693,188 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter worth about $8,725,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $1,129,000. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in Prologis by 0.3% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 315,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,433,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Prologis from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Prologis from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.08.

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Prologis stock opened at $127.41 on Tuesday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.06 and a 12 month high of $127.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.74.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.53 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 29.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.32%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

