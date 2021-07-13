Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 560,355 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,741,218 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 560,355 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.90% of McDonald’s worth $1,510,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 746.4% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 277 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $235.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.14. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $184.71 and a 1-year high of $238.18. The firm has a market cap of $175.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their target price on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.21.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.